THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said it will seek more funding for tourism infrastructure and the tourism calamity fund in the 20th Congress, while also pressing legislators to liberalize visitor entry requirements.

“What we are advocating for in the 20th Congress, first of all, is more funding for tourism infrastructure,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said on the sidelines of the Post-SONA (State of the Nation Address) cabinet briefings on Tuesday.

She said that investment in infrastructure will make Philippine destinations more competitive and accessible to domestic and international tourists.

Citing the World Economic Forum, she said the Philippines ranked 69th out of 117 economies in terms of tourism infrastructure.

She called for a more liberal visa policy in line with the norms set by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The Philippines is behind compared to our ASEAN neighbors (in) strictly requiring visas for foreign nationals,” she said.

“Of course, national security will remain a priority, but at the same time, we also have to make sure that the Philippines is competitive in terms of ease of entry of international tourists,” she added.

She also said that the department is looking at legislation to create a Tourism Quick Response Fund.

“Because of our many climate-related emergencies and severe weather… we want to have a Tourism Quick Response Fund by way of legislation,” she added.

She said this will allow the department to immediately access funding to assist tourism workers and stranded domestic and international tourists during calamities. — Justine Irish D. Tabile