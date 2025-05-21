THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) said it will reduce the airline passenger fuel surcharge for June.

The June surcharge has been downgraded to Level 3 from Level 4 the previous month, the CAB said in a May 19 advisory.

The Level 3 fuel surcharge is P83 to P300 for domestic flights and P273.36 to P2,032.54 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

The CAB said the applicable conversion rate for airlines collecting the fuel surcharge in foreign currency is P56.42 to the dollar.

The Level 4 surcharge ranges from P117 to P342 for domestic flights and P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

“Airlines wishing to impose or collect a fuel surcharge for the period must file applications with this office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated levels,” CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said.

Fuel surcharges are triggered by the movement of jet fuel prices, using a benchmark known as Mean of Platts Singapore.

“We welcome the decision of the CAB to lower the fuel surcharge for the month of June. This recent adjustment supports our efforts to offer more affordable travel to even more destinations, as seen by our increase in routes — especially in our hubs outside of Manila such as Clark, Iloilo, Cebu, and Davao,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a statement. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave