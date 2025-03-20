PINEAPPLE OUTPUT is expected to grow this year, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA), in response to increasing demand from China and Europe.

The Philippines is expected to produce more than 3.12 million metric tons (MMT) of pineapples this year, against 2.9 MMT in 2024, Assistant Secretary Arnel V. de Mesa told reporters.

He said pineapple yields are expected to hit 44 MT per hectare this year.

Exports of pineapple and pineapple products rose 7.5% to $787.12 million in 2024.

Mr. De Mesa noted “growing demand” from China, the top destination of Philippine pineapple exports, as well as Europe.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization reported that demand is increasing for premium pineapples, especially the Philippine MD2 variety, from Chinese consumers.

It said the Philippines has been the second-biggest exporter of pineapples — next to Costa Rica — over the past 15 years.

Mr. De Mesa said the government continues to assist the industry through research and development efforts.

The government is also focusing on the production of organic pineapples, for which there is a “niche market,” he added.

Currently, there are about 24,000 pineapple farmers in the Philippines, many in Mindanao. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza