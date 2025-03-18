THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said the pipeline of PPP projects was valued at P2.6 trillion as of March 10, with the addition to the list of maximum-security prisons.

The pending projects had been valued at P2.47 trillion a month earlier.

According to the PPP Center, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Project KILO seeks to create four modern “Supra-Regional Prisons” (SRPs) that can hold 55,000 prisoners.

The BuCor will also build a Bureau of Corrections Head Office and Central Reception and Diagnostic Center.

Also added to the list was the P1.56-billion Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Emergency Response Center. The project consists of a 15-storey building that will serve as its emergency operations center.

Also added was the P344-million Development of Water Supply System for the Municipality of Mangatarem project in Pangasinan, which will provide potable water to 62 barangays in Phase I; and the P110-million Localized Online Visitor Ecosystem Metro Manila: Phase 2 of the Philippine Tourism Digitalization Project.

A Septage Treatment Plant in Sagay City, Negros Occidental also joined the list, with a cost of P70 million.

Other projects are the O&M of the Panguil Bay Bridge Project, the Public-Private Partnerships for School Infrastructure Project Connect and the TUBO: A Tariff and Utility Blueprint for Water Operations Model for the Iligan City Waterworks System.

Of the eight new projects, six are national level while two are local. Five of the six projects were solicited, according to a document released to reporters on March 18.

Meanwhile, the PPP Center also delisted six projects, consisting of two national and four local projects.

Of the projects that were delisted, the Aquilino Q. Pimentel, Jr. International Convention Center Project in Cagayan de Oro City was removed from the pipeline “following its award and is now reflected in the PPPC database of projects under implementation.”

The P1.87-billion Cavite Bus Rapid Transit System was also removed for the same reason. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante