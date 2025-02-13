THE JOB MARKET will feature strong demand for technology-driven roles, finance professionals, and healthcare workers, according to JobStreet by SEEK.

Henry Jose C. Yusingco, Head of Marketing at JobStreet by SEEK, said that candidate shortages persist in those fields, as well as in business processing outsourcing (BPO).

“There is still a huge demand for information technology (IT) talent, which includes programming, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and productivity software applications. Data science and analytics are also emerging as key areas of focus,” he told BusinessWorld.

Finance remains strong due to the rise of financial technology (fintech) applications, like e-wallets, GCash and Maya.

Beyond purely tech roles, Mr. Yusingco noted a growing need for professionals adept in AI-powered tools.

“Marketing, for example – some people are already looking for marketers that have an AI background,” he said. “Let’s say, an AI artist. That’s usually part of the marketing sphere. A graphic artist or a designer is usually skilled in Adobe or Canva. But now, they’re slowly moving towards roles that have an inclination towards AI.”

Soft skills remain a key component of employability, in addition to technical expertise, Mr. Yusingco noted.

With the Department of Education (DepEd) set to integrate soft skills into the new K-12 curriculum this June, he highlighted the importance of critical thinking, communication, and adaptability.

Employers value workers who can think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively, he noted, adding that such skills set humans apart from computers. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana