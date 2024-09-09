THE Supreme Court (SC) on Monday set oral arguments on Jan. 14, 2025, for a petition seeking to stop the remittance of P89.9 billion from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the national treasury.

SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting, during a press briefing, said the high court held a special session to discuss several cases, including the petition filed by Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel and ex-Finance Undersecretary Maria Cielo D. Magno and others.

Their petition seeks to impose a temporary restraining order against the transfer, citing violations of the UHCA (Universal Health Care Act).

The Solicitor-General on Sept. 4 asked the court to deny the petition, arguing PhilHealth has ample money to provide for the healthcare of Filipinos and the transfer won’t affect its services.

P30 billion has been remitted to the national treasury. Another P30 billion will be transferred in October, and the final P29.9 billion in November. — Chloe Mari. A. Hufana