THE departments of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Agriculture are leading a mission to the Middle East to seek out trade partnerships and expand access for Philippine agricultural and fisheries exports.

“The mission aims to strengthen trade partnerships with Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates,” the DTI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The departments’ mission will run until Feb. 21.

An agreement formalized between the two departments during the 2024 National Export Congress seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of Philippine agribusiness.

“This will be achieved by streamlining value chains, promoting value-added processing, and ensuring compliance with international standards,” the DTI said.

Around 26 exporters are participating in the business mission, embarking on store visits, supplier meetings, and business matching activities in Doha, Amman, Riyadh, and Dubai.

The exporters will also meet regulators such as the Qatar Ministry of Public Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to address market entry requirements and compliance issues.

According to the DTI, business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held in Doha and Amman on Feb. 9 and 11, respectively, while B2B activities are expected to take place in Riyadh and Dubai on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, respectively.

“The mission will culminate in Gulfood 2025, one of the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing events, showcasing the quality, sustainability, and competitiveness of Philippine exports,” the DTI said.

“The Philippine delegation invites buyers, distributors, and industry stakeholders to the business matching sessions and connects with Philippine exporters of high-quality frozen and fresh produce, processed food, and personal care products,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile