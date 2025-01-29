THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said it will streamline the process for obtaining mining exploration permits, mineral agreements, and financial or technical assistance agreements (FTAA).

Draft Administrative Order (AO) is set to amend AO No. 2010-21 and will require reduced evaluation and acceptance periods for exploration permits, mineral agreement applications and FTAAs, or allow parallel processing alongside other requirements and certifications.

The DENR has said it would adopt parallel processing of mining permits instead of serial approvals.

The draft AO also provides for the renewal of all exploration permits of up to six years, instead of four years for non-metallic mineral exploration and six years for metallic mineral exploration.

It added that applications for exploration permits must come with community development programs certified by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

The DENR added that the endorsement of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples for mineral agreement applications will now be processed in parallel with other requirements.

Additionally, FTAA negotiations will now be conducted by the Environment Secretary, taking into account the contributions to economic growth, as well as to community and local government development programs, and local scientific and technical resources.

FTAA negotiations were previously conducted by a committee. — Adrian H. Halili