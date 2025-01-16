THE Department of Agriculture said it lowered the price of 25% broken rice sold by the Rice-for-All program to P38 per kilogram from P40 per kilo.

“This price reduction will take effect on Friday (Jan. 17), just ahead of the implementation of the maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) of P58 per kilo for 5% broken imported rice,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

Rice-for-All is a component of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program. Rice sold in KADIWA centers and stores also include a 5% broken grain variety priced at P45 per kilo, and 100% broken rice at P36 per kilo.

KADIWA centers also sell rice to low-income individuals for P29 per kilo.

“These offerings are being expanded across public markets and KADIWA centers to better serve the consumer,” the DA added.

The DA is looking to expand its KADIWA network to 1,500 locations by 2028, with a 300-outlet target by the second quarter.

To tame rice prices and control profiteering, the DA is set to impose an MSRP on imported rice with 5% broken-grain content at P58 per kilo, starting in Metro Manila markets.

The measure will be reviewed monthly to reflect fluctuations in global market prices and tariff rates, with plans to extend the program to other key cities nationwide.

The agency added that should importers exceed the MSRP, the DA will switch to a stricter suggested retail price scheme with fines and other penalties for violators.

Importers and retailers have agreed to a profit margin of P10 per kilo above the landed cost of imported rice. This deal excludes specialty rice varieties such as glutinous rice, Japanese, and black rice.

“If world rice prices remain stable, we anticipate a reduction in the MSRP after the February review,” Mr. Laurel added. — Adrian H. Halili