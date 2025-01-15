John Hay investments projected at P10 billion

THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said that it expects to generate investments of up to P10 billion in Camp John Hay (CJH) after its reversion to government control.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said that he expects “big things” from CJH.

“Here, we aim to replicate our successes in Bonifacio Global City and Clark by implementing infrastructure projects that will empower the community and by bringing in high-impact investments that will enable us to contribute more to the state coffers,” he said.

“To achieve this, we will determine areas that need improvement and explore new opportunities for development, all while ensuring the preservation of Baguio’s natural and cultural heritage,” he added.

According to the BCDA, a review of the comprehensive master plan of the John Hay Special Economic Zone is ongoing to position CJH as a “premier ecotourism destination.”

The plan involved the development of around 70 hectares of untapped land inside the former US military facility through a joint venture with the private sector.

It also includes the redevelopment of Mile Hi Center to expand its retail and restaurant offerings.

“Moreover, the BCDA is committed to enhancing public infrastructure inside the camp to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for tourists,” BCDA said.

“This will be done by improving roads, jogging trails, and pedestrian lanes; installing solar street lights; and establishing a smart transport system,” it added.

The BCDA is also negotiating fresh contracts with existing establishments as a means of providing “recourse to affected stakeholders” in CJH.

The BCDA said it has received queries from potential joint venture partners, including Landco Pacific Corp., which will be the interim manager of The Manor and Forest Lodge, and a new consortium of Golfplus Management, Inc. and DuckWorld, the interim managers of the CJH golf course.

BCDA also entered into a deal with Stern Real Estate and Development Corp., the operator of Le Monet Hotel and the Filling Station.

“The company intends to pursue improvements and redevelopment plans in its leased property to maximize economic activities in the area,” it said.

Commercial lease agreements with Amare La Cucina and Top Taste and Trading, Inc. have also been reached, it said.

The BCDA regained control of CJH after a Supreme Court decision allowed the recovery of the 247-hectare leased area. — Justine Irish D. Tabile