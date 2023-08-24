THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) sent a delegation to Vietnam amid proposals to form a Vietnam EV association that could become another member of the current regional EV grouping.

The meeting, which was held on Aug. 18 in Hanoi, was also attended by ASEAN Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) and Vietnamese automaker VinFast.

VinFast is thought to be making progress in developing electric vehicles, adding momentum to a global shift towards cleaner transportation.

“The discussions held great significance in light of the potential formation of a Vietnam Electric Vehicle Association, which would become a vital member of the AFEVA family,” EVAP said in a statement.

“This collaboration not only seeks to strengthen regional ties but also promotes the exchange of knowledge, technology, and best practices among Southeast Asian countries,” it added.

EVAP advocates for EV-friendly policy in the Philippines. It is a member of AFEVA.

In May, EVAP also visited Jakarta for the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show. EVAP is planning to stage an industry summit in October. — Justine Irish D. Tabile