CENTURY Properties Group, Inc. is opening its first-ever hotel on Thursday located in Mandaluyong City that will complete its master-planned development Acqua Private Residences.

Novotel Suites Manila is a 152-room hotel conceptualized by Century Properties in partnership with multinational hospitality company Accor.

“This is the very first international brand hotel next to Pasig river and this is also the newest hotel of Accor Hotel in the Philippines,” Novotel Suites General Manager Raul R. Aquino said in a media briefing.

The hotel was supposed to open its doors to leisure and business visitors two years ago but was deferred due to the pandemic, said Mr. Aquino.

“But today… we are opening the hotel again after two long years of waiting,” he said.

On opening day, the hotel will offer three of its 30 floors with four kinds of units: standard suite, one-bedroom deluxe suite, one-bedroom superior suite, and one-bedroom premier suite.

Century Properties Chief Financial Officer Ponciano S. Carreon estimated the cost of each hotel unit at around P4 million, bringing the total cost for all 152 units to around P608 million.

Meanwhile, the investment in the hotel is estimated at P1.1 billion. The room rates range from P5,000 to P8,000 a night.

Hotel amenities are located on the 21st and sixth floors. On the 21st floor, hotel goers can use the lounge, an all-day fitness center, and meeting rooms.

The sixth floor houses the hotel’s food and beverage lounge, café and pastry shop, and an all-day dining restaurant. It also houses the hotel’s infinity pool and a playing nook for children.

At its location, the hotel is 3.5 kilometers (km) away from Manila Metro Rail Transit Ayala Station; 5 km away from Ortigas Center; 6 km away from Bonifacio Global City; and 15 km away from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. — Justine Irish D. Tabile