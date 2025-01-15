DAIRY FARMERS are calling on the Department of Education (DepEd) to raise its budget for the school milk feeding program, which it said would assure producers of guaranteed volume sales.

“The extension of the milk feeding program duration would provide dairy farmers with a guaranteed market that would lead to higher incomes while addressing the nutritional needs of schoolchildren,” according to Danilo V. Fausto, president of the National Federation of Dairy Farmers and Stakeholders’ Association (Dairy NatFed).

Republic Act 11037, or the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act, requires the incorporation of fresh milk and dairy products in school meals for a limited period of the year.

Dairy NatFed is calling for the extension of the milk feeding program to at least 120 days, from the current 55 days.

DepEd has allocated P11.78 billion for its school-based feeding program this year, which also involves the distribution of milk.

DepEd currently runs a 120-day feeding program involving hot meals. The milk feeding component of the program is 55 days.

“It is imperative that milk is provided consistently throughout the 120-day period. Milk should not be left behind in the program,” Mr. Fausto said in a statement.

He added that extending the milk feeding program would also help address the concerns about malnutrition in schoolchildren.

According to the Philippine Dairy Industry Roadmap 2020-2025, the expansion and extension of DepEd’s milk feeding program was among the measures intended to boost dairy-farmer incomes. — Adrian H. Halili