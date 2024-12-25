THE Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said current methods of measuring child poverty tend to produce estimates on the low side, misleading policymakers responsible for resource-allocation decisions.

“The stark divergence between standard poverty measures and our individual-level estimates reveals that current methodologies may significantly understate the extent and depth of poverty, particularly among vulnerable demographic groups,” PIDS said in a report this month.

In the “Measuring Poverty within Filipino Households: Examining of Resource Sharing and Economies of Scale” study, PIDS found that child poverty rates could be up to twice as high as the official estimate of 57% in 2021.

PIDS said although the county is seeing progress in reducing overall poverty rates, “a substantial portion of child deprivation may be hidden by household-level measurement approaches.”

These underestimates particularly occur in larger households and those with complex family structures, it said.

“Gender disparities in resource allocation emerge as another critical measurement challenge,” the report found, adding that adult women’s poverty rates are consistently higher than provided by household-level measures.

This suggests that “conventional approaches” may be “masking” significant gender-based inequalities in access to resources, it said.

Official statistics also put poverty rates at 30.0% for farmers and 30.6% for fisherfolk in 2021, while PIDS findings suggest rates ranging from 25-29% and 24-28% respectively.

“Our findings suggest that targeting mechanisms based on household-level poverty measures may be insufficient for reaching all individuals experiencing deprivation, with this inadequacy varying significantly across different vulnerable groups,” it said.

It cited programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program that may need to add “more nuanced targeting criteria” factoring in household composition and sector-specific patterns of intra-household inequality. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante