THE Department of Tourism (DoT) said it will conduct a mid-term review of the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) next year.

Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco said on the sidelines of a briefing late Tuesday that the review will involve a “recalibration” of the numbers in the plan, “taking into consideration the various factors that were not present at the time that the NTDP was released.”

The NTDP targets include 51.9 million international arrivals by 2028 and the creation of about 34.7 million tourism-related jobs.

As of Dec. 17, the DoT logged 5.65 million international visitors, well behind the pace needed to achieve the 7.7 million target for the year. The mid-December total is equivalent to 73.4% of the target for 2024.

Ms. Frasco said the measures taken in pursuit of the plan’s objectives include the expansion of tourism infrastructure, increased connectivity, upgraded accommodations, digitalization, human capital development, diversification of the tourism portfolio, and the development of multidimensional experiences.

“While it is traditional to look at the number of people arriving into the country, an expanded view (should) look at the tourism numbers that matter to the economy, that matter to the lives of the Filipino people,” she added.

She said tourism receipts as of Dec. 15 amounted to P712 billion, exceeding the P697 billion booked a year earlier.

Projects the DoT is pursuing in 2025 include the launch of the Layover Tours component of the Hop-on Hop-off Bus Tours program, the development of tourist rest areas, and the targeting of golf travelers.

The DoT has also proposed the establishment of Tourist Courts aimed at the quick resolution of crimes involving tourists. — Adrian H. Halili