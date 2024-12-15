DISASTER-FUND releases totaled P22.48 billion at the end of November to support infrastructure repair and relief operations, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

In a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) status update, the DBM said P12.09 billion was disbursed to the Department of Public Works and Highways, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received P8.14 billion.

The DBM added that P875 million was released to the DSWD to replenish its Quick Response Fund (QRF) in November, a stand-by fund to ensure quick action during calamities.

The Department of National Defense also received P150 million to top up the Office of Civil Defense’s QRF in November.

Remaining unreleased was P256.74 million out of this year’s P22.74-billion NDRRMF budget. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante