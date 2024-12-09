ING HUBS Philippines said staffing is expected to grow 31% to 6,000 this year, reflecting growing global demand for banking services.

“From roughly 1,900 employees in 2020, the hub now has nearly 6,000 full-time employees. This significant increase is an indicator of the hub’s ability to scale and adapt to the evolving needs of the banking sector,” ING Hubs said.

“In just one year, the workforce grew by 31%, as a result of the increasing demand for the hub’s expertise and capabilities,” it added.

ING Hubs is a shared-services organization supporting the operations of the ING banking group.

ING offers, trade finance, risk management, information technology and software development, and data management services, among others, serving over 40 countries.

“We want ING Hubs Philippines to not just be a great place to work, but the ultimate place to grow,” ING Hubs Philippines Country Manager Hazel Delos Santos said.

According to the company, the Philippines is set to become one of the largest capability hubs in the region.

“The hub’s ongoing expansion will continue to fuel ING’s global growth, contributing to the bank’s broader mission of driving economic, social, and environmental progress,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile