THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has distributed transfer certificates of title (TCTs) to the landowners affected by the implementation of the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas (SCMB) railway project.

In a statement issued over the weekend, BCDA said that it has distributed a total of 68 TCTs to at least 43 landowners in Pampanga.

“One of the biggest challenges of the government is securing right-of-way; that is why it is really a big help that the (landowners) are willing to cooperate for the quick realization of this project,” BCDA Senior Vice-President Richard Brian M. Cepe said.

According to Mr. Cepe, the SCMB railway project will connect the port in Subic to the airport in Clark and to the ports in Manila and Batangas.

“This will be a big help to speed up commerce and the flow of products and services. In this way, we will attract more investors into the country,” he added.

Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia G. Pineda said that with the turnover of the certificates, “we recognize the challenges that our lot owners have faced, and we acknowledge the patience and resilience they have shown.”

“We also recognize the importance of this project in driving economic growth and development in our province,” she added.

According to the BCDA, the landowners who received the TCTs have been paid based on the land assessment and valuation of the Bureau of Internal Revenue or fair market value by independent real property valuers.

It said landowners were given “just compensation” as provided for by the Right of Way Act.

The distribution of the TCTs signifies that the property is now ready for the project. — Justine Irish D. Tabile