THE information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry needs to raise the value-added content of its offerings to minimize the impact of US protectionism, the industry association said.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) cited the need to “navigate shifting global policies that may impact the industry.”

In a statement on Monday, it said: “With 70% of the Philippine IT-BPM industry’s client base originating from the US, the possibility of renewed protectionist policies under a Trump administration poses both challenges and opportunities.”

Offshoring slowed down during US President Donald J. Trump’s first administration. Industry growth slowed to 2.5% and 3.9% in 2017 and 2018, respectively, compared to the 12.3% in 2016.

“A push for reshoring and nearshoring could impact the Philippines, making it imperative for IBPAP to double down on repositioning the country as a global leader in high-value services such as banking, financial services, healthcare, and digital transformation,” it said.

IBPAP President Jonathan R. Madrid called for broad-based representation in the association’s leadership to help it adapt.

“What got us to $38 billion in revenue and 1.82 million jobs (in 2024) may not get us to where we want to be. We must adapt, innovate, and lead the next chapter of our industry’s success,” he added.

On Monday, IBPAP announced the election of its Board of Trustees for 2025 to 2027, including Ayhee Campos (Infosys BPM Philippines and Malaysia), Nicki Agcaoili (Carelon Global Solutions Philippines), Tonichi Parekh (Concentrix Philippines), Ambe Tierro (Accenture Philippines), and Sanjiv Gupta (IBM Philippines).

The non-industry trustees are Kaye Bondoc dela Cruz (PLDT Enterprise), David Leechiu (Leechiu Property Consultants), and Sandeep Uppal (HSBC Philippines).

IBPAP’s partner industry trustees are Haidee Enriquez (Contact Center Association of the Philippines), Marlyn Montano (Animation Council of the Philippines), Alvin Juban (Game Development Association of the Philippines), Paolo la’O (Global In-House Center Council Philippines), Vincent Remo (Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines, Inc.), and Jonathan De Luzuriaga (Philippine Software Industry Association). — Justine Irish D. Tabile