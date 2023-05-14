TRAIN SERVICES at the Light Rail Transit Line 2’s (LRT-2) Recto Station was suspended early Sunday after it was affected by a fire at a nearby building.

Operator Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said it was still undertaking clearing and safety assessment of the affected station as of Sunday morning but expected services to resume within the day.

The fire also affected the power supply and signaling system at the Recto Station causing provisionary service at two other stations, namely: Legarda and Pureza Stations.

In a phone interview, a representative of the LRTA Management said the fire affected its rectifier substation located in Recto, which brings power up to Pureza station.

As of 1 p.m., LRTA announced the resumption of full operations.

However, the passenger bridge between LRT-2 and LRT-1 will remain impassable.

“The bridge that serves as a link from LRT-2 and LRT-1 is still impassable because it is just beside the source of fire,” the company representative said in Filipino.

A fire broke out just before dawn on Saturday in Barangay 310 in Manila, reaching 5th alarm, according to the Recto Volunteer Fire Brigade. It was declared under control at 6:40 a.m. — Justine Irish D. Tabile