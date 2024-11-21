THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it set a completion date of Jan. 31 for the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines’ (NGCP) P2.34-billion substation project in Northern Mindanao.

In a resolution issued on Thursday, the ERC said of the NGCP’s Laguindingan 230-kiloVolt (kV) Substation Project: “Failure to meet the deadline will subject NGCP to administrative penalties, as mandated by applicable laws and regulations.”

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said via Viber that the capital expenditure (capex) project is currently 85% complete based on NGCP monthly reports.

The grid operator filed the application for the transmission project in January 2021, Ms. Dimalanta said.

The ERC said that the project will address the overloading at Opol Substation, which serves as the main power supply for the Laguindingan area, and address the limitations of the Tagoloan Substation, where several components require upgrading due to low interrupting capacity.

The new transmission line is expected to improve the power supply for Misamis Oriental I Electric Cooperative and support the province’s domestic industrial zone Laguindingan Technopark with a high-power transmission corridor.

The ERC recently announced that it approved three NGCP capex transmission projects amounting to P38.09 billion.

It approved the development of the P17.09-billion Bolo-Balaoan 500-kV Transmission Line, P16.8-billion Northern Luzon 230-kV Loop, and P4.2-billion Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay Transmission projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera