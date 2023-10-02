THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said that the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) retained the MWSS water allocation at 50 cubic meters per second (cms) for October.

“The retention of the 50 cms is due to the increased inflows that we are experiencing at the watersheds,” Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat/Ipo operations management division said in a Viber message.

“We are confident that we will hit the 210–212-meter year-end target elevation by the end of this year in preparation for the (peak of) El Niño next year,” he added.

The decision was made during the NWRB’s meeting on Sept. 25.

In July, the government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), announced the onset of El Niño, which is expected to persist until the first quarter of 2024.

As of Monday morning, Angat Dam’s water level was 207.08 meters, down from 207.17 meters a day earlier, PAGASA said.

Angat Dam is the main source of water for Metro Manila, accounting for about 90% of the capital’s potable water.

The MWSS normally draws 48 cms from Angat Dam. NWRB had approved the proposed 50 cms water allocation for September.

“MWSS expresses its gratitude for the approval granted by the NWRB Board of Trustees regarding our request for retained allocation,” Mr. Dizon said.

“As a result, the water interruption advisory issued by Maynilad, due to the lower allocation from Angat Dam, will remain suspended. These interruptions will only be primarily directed towards maintenance activities that our concessionaires regularly undertake to enhance the quality of service,” he added.

On July 10, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. issued an advisory informing its customers of daily service interruptions in parts of the west zone starting July 12.

The concessionaire then suspended the planned service interruptions days later due to the improved water supply from Ipo Dam brought on by rains from Tropical Depression Dodong.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera