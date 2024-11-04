THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is proposing amendments to the 23-year-old Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) that would give it emergency powers during calamities.

“One of the things we are studying… is to give authority to either the chair or division of the commission… to respond quickly,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said at a virtual press conference on Monday, noting that the powers would allow the commission to act without a quorum.

“Government agencies, including ERC, need to respond quicker, and it’s challenging for ERC that needs to act as a commission. The system is so slow when all five members need to meet to address a situation,” she said.

Ms. Dimalanta said the decision-making authority conferred upon the non-quorum body will be limited to “response measures to emergencies.”

Under EPIRA, at least three members of the commission are required to constitute a quorum, and the majority vote of two members is needed to adopt any rule, ruling, order, resolution, or decision.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last week ordered the ERC to study ways to provide relief to power consumers in calamity areas hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Mr. Marcos cited relief measures like flexible payment options to ease the financial burden on affected communities. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera