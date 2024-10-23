THE Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using local coconut oil as a key ingredient.

In a statement, the PCA announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Japan-based Manryu Co., Ltd. for the research and development phase of bringing SAF to market.

“The signing signifies a leap towards establishing the country as a key player in the global biofuel industry,” the PCA said.

The agency added that the partnership would optimize the use of local coconut oil in the production of biofuels.

“The partnership aims to leverage Manryu’s innovative proprietary Maeda Method for biodiesel and SAF manufacturing, which promises enhanced safety features and cost-efficient production,” the PCA said.

The Department of Energy has required all diesel fuel sold in the country to be a 3% blend of coco methyl ester (CME). The CME blend will further increase to 4% by Oct. 1, 2025 and to 5% a year later.

The PCA added that it will provide access to its research facilities and high-quality coconut oil, while Manryu will supply its technology and equipment in the production of SAF and biodiesel.

“Both organizations will jointly conduct research, experiments, and testing to refine the process and ensure it meets global standards for aviation fuel,” it said. — Adrian H. Halili