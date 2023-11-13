THE LOW-PRESSURE AREA (LPA) being monitored east of Mindanao developed into a tropical depression on Monday and is likely to intensify into a typhoon when it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday or Thursday, state weather forecasters said.

Once it enters the PAR, it will be given the local name “Kabayan,” said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 11 a.m. advisory on Monday. It added that there is a “high likelihood” that it would make landfall and affect the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the shear line will be affecting southern Luzon in the next 24 hours, resulting in cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas as well as isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the rest of the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro. — Adrian H. Halili