THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday that it granted a green lane certification to Thailand’s SHERA Public Co. Ltd.’s fiber cement plant in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

“The project was granted a green lane certificate during a meeting held on Oct. 9 (Wednesday), on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits,” the DTI said.

The company, through its subsidiary SHERA Building Solution (Philippines) Corp., will install and operate a fiber cement building materials manufacturing plant inside the 250-hectare TECO Industrial Park.

“This manufacturing facility… is set to be the sole manufacturer of fiber cement boards in the country, substantially reducing the country’s dependence on imports,” the DTI said.

According to the DTI, the facility will house cutting-edge technologies, including systems powered by artificial intelligence and the internet of things to optimize the production processes, enhance efficiency, and minimize environmental impact.

“Their product selection includes fiber cement building materials that can be used in ceilings, wall cladding, wall partitions and decorative walling, decking, siding, and fencing for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings,” the DTI said.

In August, SHERA announced that the plant is 60% complete and is on track to start operations in the first quarter of 2025.

As part of its plan to expand outside Thailand, SHERA made a P2-billion investment in the Philippines, which included the construction of a 5-hectare facility in Mabalacat.

The plant, which has the capacity to produce 240,000 tons of fiber cement, is the company’s first production hub outside Thailand.

As of September, the Board of Investments said it endorsed P4.3 trillion worth of investments to the One Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments. The endorsements cover 158 projects. — Justine Irish D. Tabile