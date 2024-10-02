A TAIWAN manufacturer of optical communication products has registered a $70-million project in Batangas with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

In a statement on Wednesday, PEZA said Taiwan’s EZConn Technology Corp. is setting up a facility at the Lima Technology Center special economic zone in Lipa City, Batangas.

EZConn manufactures high-precision optical fiber communication components, cables, connectors, and related products. The company exports to the US, Indonesia, and Europe, PEZA added.

“EZConn’s registration highlights the Philippines’ appeal to foreign investors, particularly in the rapidly growing telecommunications and fiber optics industry,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

The Lipa facility is expected to generate $3.14 million worth of exports each year, and create 50 direct jobs. The target for operational launch is the first quarter of 2025.

In a separate statement, PEZA said Taiwan fragrance maker Aromate opened a facility on Monday in Light Industry and Science Park III in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Aromate’s Philippine operation is its first outside Taiwan, the investment promotion agency (IPA) said.

To date, PEZA hosts 113 Taiwan companies, accounting for P33.48 billion in investment, $1.109 billion in exports, and over 31,000 jobs.

In the nine months to September, the IPA approved 179 investment pledges worth P115.89 billion. — Justine Irish D. Tabile