THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said it will carry out a five-year plan to improve the competitiveness of the aquaculture industry.

“This five-year aquaculture plan will serve as a roadmap for developing a competitive aquaculture sector that meets global demands,” the BFAR said in a statement.

“This plan… ensures that all stakeholders, particularly the marginalized, have equitable access to resources and opportunities,” BFAR officer in charge Director Isidro M. Velayo, Jr. said.

Under the plan, BFAR seeks to ensure adequate supply of fry, reducing production costs, strengthening climate resilience, and diversifying the industry’s product offerings.

“It promotes responsible stewardship of our environment, enabling the industry to thrive without compromising the ecological balance,” he added.

Mr. Velayo called for more private and public collaboration in the programs being developed under the plan.

Aquaculture production during the third quarter fell 17.7% to 471,400 metric tons, accounting for 46.3% of total fisheries output, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. — Adrian H. Halili