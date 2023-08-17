LISTED property developer Haus Talk, Inc. reported a 10.5% gain in net income for the second quarter to P43.51 million from P39.38 million the prior year.

In its financial statement, the company reported a top line of P226.44 million, 19.5% higher than P189.52 million previously.

For the first half, Haus Talk saw a 9.36% decline in income to P77.23 million from P85.21 million as expenses increased.

The company’s top line for the six-month period was relatively flat at 0.10% to P378.02 million from P378.39 million the previous year.

In a separate press release on Wednesday, the company said its recent development in Laguna, The Granary, has seen significant sales in housing units during the period.

“We came up with a timely and well-planned product that answers the call for residences that feature amenities usually found in the pricier developments south of Metro Manila,” Haus Talk President Maria Rachel D. Madlambayan said.

The company said that close to half of that land is dedicated to public and common use. It recently acquired land beside the property for additional projects.

The acquisition led to a 33% increase in the company’s asset base.

“We believe that Bataan is the next boom town. We will be expanding there very soon to answer the housing demands in Dinalupihan, proximate to Pampanga and Zambales, as well as Mariveles, with its export processing community,“ Ms. Madlambayan added.

On Wednesday, Haus Talk shares were unchanged at P0.95 apiece. — Adrian H. Halili