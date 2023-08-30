THE Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA) said it is planning to review the mining industry blueprint to highlight its “expectations” for the removal of regulatory roadblocks that it said will unlock the industry’s economic potential.

PNIA President Dante R. Bravo said: “We drafted a set of expectations or course of action for each agency.”

These include the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Trade and Industry, Finance, Science and Technology, Interior and Local Government, as well as the Board of Investments and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

The PNIA said the blueprint will also contain credible data on the economic potential of Philippine nickel reserves and propose a strategy for the Philippines’ role in the global nickel production and processing trade.

It added that the draft should help investors navigate the complexity of mining regulations.

“Having an industry blueprint will help sustain interest and boost investor confidence as it signifies clear direction and commitment in the execution of policy and programs needed to promote the growth of nickel and to make it globally competitive,” PNIA Chairman Antonio L. Co said in a statement.

Mr. Co said the blueprint will also propose to simplify the process of establishing mines.

“Hopefully, the industry blueprint will help resolve policy and regulatory factors that (drag down) the development of the industry and unlock the economic opportunities from the… estimated 9 million hectares of land with mineral potential,” he said.

The revival of the plan is part of a broader PNIA push to fast track and streamline the approval of mining permits.

Mr. Bravo said the blueprint’s aim is to shorten the mining permit approval process to between six months and one year. — Adrian H. Halili