AGRICULTURAL DAMAGE from recent tropical cyclones working in tandem with the effects of the southwest monsoon was estimated at P107.42 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Citing initial reports, the DA said Tropical Cyclones Ferdie, Gener, and Helen affected 1,372 farmers and fisherfolk.

The initial reports were filed at DA regional field offices in Mimaropa and the Western Visayas. Volume losses were estimated at 4,749 metric tons (MT) across 1,547 hectares of farm area.

Rice sustained most of the damage at 91.5% of the total. Lost volume was estimated at 4,340 MT valued at P98.3 million, with the damaged areas spanning 1,536 hectares.

“Most of the damage and losses were to rice in the reproductive and maturity stages,” the DA said, noting that the reports are subject to validation.

Lost corn volume was 336 MT, with most of the crops in the reproductive and maturity stage. The losses were valued at P6.06 million, affecting 91 hectares of farmland.

Damage to high-value crops was valued at P2.99 million, with lost volume of 74 MT, spanning 19 hectares.

The recent tropical cyclones also resulted in the loss of 14 head of livestock, including chicken, swine, and goat, valued at P29,000.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu-Laurel, Jr. has said that overall farm production could be affected by the increased number of storms expected to enter the Philippines during La Niña.

The government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), reported a 55% probability that La Niña will occur during the fourth quarter, lasting until early 2025.

The climate event is expected to increase the likelihood of tropical cyclone activity in the coming months. — Adrian H. Halili