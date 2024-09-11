NEARLY P32 billion has been released to government agencies to fund the salary increase for their employees, the Budget department said on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 10, P31.93 billion has been released to 257 departments or agencies, while 58 more are being processed, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can so that we can release the budget to all agencies as soon as possible,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was quoted as saying.

Governmentt agencies have been asked to fast-track the release of the approved salaries, Ms. Pangandaman said.

“Of course, we also urge the heads of the departments and agencies to distribute immediately the salary differential since the increase is retroactive starting January of this year,” she said.

The DBM said agencies that have received the funds for the salary hike include the Congress of the Philippines, Office of the President, Office of the Vice President, and state universities and colleges.

Funds have also been released to the departments of Agriculture, Budget and Management, Education, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Foreign Affairs, Health, Information and Communications Technology, and Interior and Local Government.

Also receiving their allocations are the departments of Justice, Labor and Employment, Migrant Workers, National Defense, Public Works and Highways, Science and Technology, Social Welfare and Development, Trade and Industry, as well as the National Economic and Development Authority, and other executive offices.

The Civil Service Commission, Commission on Audit, Commission on Human Rights, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have also received their salary adjustment funds.

Under Executive Order No. 64, government employees are receive a staggered increase in their salaries, beginning this year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz