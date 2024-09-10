THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it appointed Retired Police General Thompson C. Lantion as the new chairman of its board of directors.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the BCDA announced the appointment of Mr. Lantion, who was the secretary general of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

He will be replacing former defense secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, who held the post for near three years.

Serving as defense secretary between 2016 and 2022, Mr. Lorenzana also held directorships at Heritage Park Management Corp., Fort Bonifacio Development Corp., North Luzon Railways Corp., and the Subic-Clark Alliance for Development Council.

He also held positions at Bonifacio Estate Services Corp., Bonifacio Global City Estate Association, Bonifacio Arts Foundation, Inc., Filinvest BCDA Clark, Inc., and the Philippine Japan Initiative for CGC, Inc. Under Mr. Lorenzana, BCDA booked a P3.7-billion net profit last year, up 20.6%. — Justine Irish D. Tabile