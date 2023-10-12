THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that the National Halal Strategy it plans to launch is expected to generate P230 billion worth of investment and 120,000 jobs within five years.

“Halal as a way of life is not only for the Muslims. It is increasingly being recognized by many non-Muslim consumers worldwide because of ethical considerations, hygiene, fair trade, and just financing,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a statement on Thursday.

“By maximizing our potential in the halal industry, together we will help realize the vision of President Marcos Jr. in gaining more investment, which will mean higher economic activity and more quality jobs, and then a better life for all Filipinos,” he added.

The National Halal Strategy is also expected to support the micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in becoming part of the global halal ecosystem.

The DTI will be leading an inter-agency taskforce that will create a roadmap which aims to position the Philippines as a halal-friendly trade and investment hub in the Asia-Pacific. — Justine Irish D. Tabile