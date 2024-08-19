THE Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said it is counting on collaboration with the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to smooth out potential snags in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

In a statement, EVAP said it paid a visit to the BoC to work out how the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) will be implemented.

“The BoC plays a crucial role in ensuring that the benefits and incentives provided by the EVIDA law are fully realized by the industry,” EVIDA Vice-President Ralph Legaspi said.

EVAP has committed “to work closely with the BoC to address any challenges and to ensure the smooth and efficient import of electric vehicles and components,” he added.

EVIDA sets a quota for EV adoption in organizations with vehicle fleets, in order to support domestic manufacturers and encourage EV adoption.

One of the law’s components is the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI), with the objective of establishing the Philippines as a producer and exporter of EVs by 2040.

Under CREVI, the baseline scenario target is 10% EV share of the vehicle fleet by 2040. Under the clean-energy scenario, the target is at least a 50% EV share.

“The BoC is committed to supporting the growth of the electric vehicle industry in the Philippines,” Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla said.

“We recognize the importance of the EVIDA law in promoting sustainable transportation, and we are eager to work with EVAP to ensure its successful implementation,” he added.

According to EVAP, the meeting addressed import procedures, tariff incentives, and the streamlined processing of EV-related shipments.

It also tackled potential joint initiatives aimed at facilitating the growth of the EV industry.

“This collaboration is expected to pave the way for more efficient processes and clearer guidelines that will benefit industry players and consumers alike,” it added.

EVAP is organizing the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit on Oct. 24-26.

“The summit is expected to bring together key stakeholders from the government, industry, and private sector to discuss and promote the growth of the electric vehicle industry in the country,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile