THE GOVERNMENT has approved P1.3 billion worth of climate adaptation projects at the local level, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

The DoF said the approvals cover 13 projects supported by the People’s Survival Fund (PSF).

These include P117.96 million for the reinforcement of the Lo-om River Flood Protection System and support to affected communities and livelihoods in Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It also approved P21.28 million for the construction of three solar-power irrigation systems in Cabagan, Isabela and P2.64 million for a Mangrove Rehabilitation Project in Catanauan, Quezon Province.

The Building Resilience with Ridge to Reef Adaptation to Climate Change project in Cortes, Surigao del Sur was allocated P126.69 million.

The Enhancing the Climate Adaptive Capacity of Communities through Establishing a Disaster Risk Reduction Management Approach in the River Ecosystem project in Maramag, Bukidnon was granted P126.4 million, the DoF said.

It also noted that P305.29 million was approved for the Climate-Resilient Intervention towards Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resource Management project in Ilocos Norte.

The Establishing and Sustainable Management of River Ecosystem project in Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte was given P24.99 million, while the Building Resilience through Community-Based Ecological Farming Project in San Francisco, Camotes Island, Cebu received P33.89 million.

The Saub Watershed Ecosystem Rehabilitation and Flood Risk Reduction project in Sarangani province received P93.6 million, while the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Response as Coping Mechanism to Resiliency Project, in Lanuza, Surigao del Sur was granted P39.05 million.

The DoF said the Siargao Climate Field School for Farmers and Fisherfolk in Del Carmen, Siargao got P80.71 million under the PSF.

The Promoting Resilience and Climate-Informed project in Gerona, Tarlac got P38.1 million, while the Mountain Province Climate Field School for Farmers project received P271.15 million.

Republic Act No. 10174, the law that created the fund, tasked it with helping local government units and accredited community organizations in handling the impact of climate related disasters.

The PSF Board is chaired by Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz