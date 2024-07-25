AGRICULTURAL damage due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) was initially estimated at P203.38 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a bulletin on Thursday, the DA said that the damage was reckoned at 2,574 metric tons (MT) of crops across 10,688 hectares of farmland.

The DA said that about 61.7% or 6,595 hectares of affected crops were judged to have a chance of recovery, with 38.6% or 4,093 hectares no longer recoverable.

It added that about 9,198 farmers and fisherfolk were affected by the weather events.

The majority of damage was to the rice crop, which made up 97.2% of the total. Lost volume was estimated at 2,299 MT valued at P191.53 million, with the damage spanning 10,442 hectares.

“Most of the damage and losses to rice are in the newly planted, vegetative, and reproductive stages,” the DA said.

The DA valued corn losses at P3.27 million, with volume estimated at 56 MT.

Damage to high-value crops was tallied at 219 MT valued at P8.5 million. Livestock damage totaled 2,323 head valued at P80,900.

The DA said that its regional offices were ready to distribute 72,174 bags of rice seed, 39,546 bags of corn seed, and 1,966 kilograms of vegetable seed.

It added that farmers can borrow up to P25,000 from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, payable in three years.

The government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), said Typhoon Carina left the Philippine area of responsibility early Thursday.

It caused serious flooding in Metro Manila and neighboring areas, prompting the declaration of State of Calamity.

The Department of Trade and Industry has implemented a freeze on basic commodities such as rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables, root crops, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, milk, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, detergent, firewood, charcoal, candles, and medicine. — Adrian H. Halili