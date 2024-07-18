A YELLOW ALERT was raised over the Luzon grid for a second consecutive day after a forced outage at a gas-fired power plant and the derating of a coal-fired power plant, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In an advisory early Wednesday, the NGCP said that the Luzon grid will be under yellow alert between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., though the alert was called off shortly after 1 p.m.

The grid’s available capacity was 12,376 megawatts (MW) against peak demand of 11,794 MW.

The NGCP said that factors that contributed to the raising of yellow alert were the unplanned outage of 417.4-MW San Gabriel Power Plant in Batangas and the inabillity of four units of SMC Limay Coal Power Plant with capacity of 150 MW each.

The yellow was lifted at 1:10 p.m. after demand proved to be less than forecast and the shutdown of SMC Limay 1-4 was delayed.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

A total of 1,893.5 MW was unavailable to the grid as 17 power plants have been on forced outage while 10 are derated.

Since April, the Luzon grid has been under red and yellow alerts for 11 and 33 days, respectively.

The Visayas and Mindanao grids are operating normally, according to the NGCP. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera