MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has tapped its subsidiary Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corp. (MIESCOR) to link the P200-billion Terra Solar project to the Luzon grid.

MIESCOR signed a contract with Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI) to design and construct critical infrastructure that will connect the solar plant to the grid, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The connection will ensure the delivery of the energy it would generate once the project becomes operational.

It involves a 34.5/230/500-kilovolt (kV) main collector substation, two 34.5/230-kV solar photovoltaic satellite collector substations, and two double-circuit 230-kV transmission lines.

“The project, formalized through our contract signing with Terra Solar Philippines, Inc., is already underway,” MIESCOR President and Chief Executive Officer Richard O. Ochava said.

TSPI is developing a 3,500-megawatt solar power plant and a 4,000-megawatt-hour energy storage system. It is expected to generate more than five billion kilowatt-hours of electricity yearly.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be delivered by 2026, while Phase 2 is targeted for 2027.

MIESCOR is the engineering, procurement, construction, and operations arm of Meralco. The company and its subsidiaries provide expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction; distribution utility and pole attachment services; telecommunications services and infrastructure; logistics and facilities management; and trading of electrical supplies and equipment.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

