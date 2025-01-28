NORTHERN Palawan Power Generation Corp. (NPPGC), a subsidiary of Emerging Power, Inc. (EPI), is eyeing to link its 145-megawatt-peak (MWp) Cawag Solar Power Project in Subic, Zambales, to the Luzon grid via a transmission facility.

The company is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to develop, own, operate, and maintain a dedicated point-to-point limited facility with an estimated cost of P1.19 billion, based on its filing with the ERC.

NPPGC plans to develop a solar power plant in Subic, Zambales. The initial phase of 70.011 MWp is targeted for commercial operations by November 2025, while the second phase of 74.996 MWp is by February 2026.

“To help address the need for additional capacity in the Luzon grid, NPPGC will develop and own a dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facility pursuant to Section 9(f) of EPIRA (Electric Power Industry Reform Act),” the company said.

NPPGC is proposing to transmit the project’s generated power to the grid via its direct connection to the 230-kV Subic (Hanjin) Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), through a dedicated interconnection facility.

The entry of the project, however, will require the expansion of the substation, as indicated in the NGCP-approved system impact study, the company said.

It said that it is currently negotiating with the NGCP regarding the possibility of advancing costs for implementing the upgrade of the substation for reimbursement by the grid operator at approximately P395.81 million, subject to the agreement of the parties.

In line with the target energization of the solar power project, the completion of the transmission facility is eyed by June for Phase 1 and by October for Phase 2 this year.

“The proposed connection of the project is the most viable and reasonable interconnection scheme considered, recommended, and evaluated by NPPGC that will enable it to dispatch the capacity of the project when the need arises,” the company said.

Last year, NPPGC entered into a power supply agreement with Aboitiz Energy Solutions, Inc. and Advent Energy, Inc., the retail electricity supplier units of Aboitiz Power Corp., for the supply of renewable energy.

The power supply will be sourced from Phase 1 of the Cawag Solar Power Project.

NPPGC is a subsidiary of publicly listed mining firm Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) through EPI and is primarily engaged in the renewable energy business and in producing and generating electricity and processing alternative fuels for power generation.

In August last year, NAC said that EPI is on track to hit its target of achieving 1,000 MW of capacity by 2028. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera