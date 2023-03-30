THE average retail price of well-milled rice increased in six trading centers in the middle of March, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Prices rose in March 15-17 period, which the PSA refers to as the second phase of March, compared with the prices from March 1-5, or the first phase of the month.

Higher prices were recorded in Cebu City, where they rose by P2.13 to P52.38 per kilogram. In Baguio City they rose by P0.66 to P45.50, in Pagadian City by P0.59 to P41.59, in Cabanatuan City by P0.50 to P38.50, in Iloilo City by P0.39 to P48.27, and in the National Capital Region (NCR) by P0.19 to P43.14.

Prices fell in Legazpi City by P1.88 to P41.68, in Tacloban City by P1.50 to P48, and in Kidapawan City by P0.77 to P40.53.

The average retail price of pork kasim (shoulder) per kilogram also rose in nine trading centers during the period.

Prices increased in Calapan City by P12.50 to P350, in Butuan City by P10 to P340, in Pagadian City by P10 to P362.50, and in the NCR by P4.73 to 320.41.

Increases of P5 were reported in the following markets: Tuguegarao City to P275, Cabanatuan City to P325.00, Cebu City to P290, Digos City to P330, and Kidapawan City to P342.50.

Baguio City registered a decrease of P5 to P274.

During the period, the PSA reported decreases in the average retail price of bangus (milkfish) in six trading centers.

They fell by P10 to P200 in Cabanatuan City, by P10 to P190 in Butuan City, by P5 to P190 in Tuguegarao City, and by P5 to P230 in Cebu City.

Price declines were reported in the NCR and Baguio City of P0.35 to P208.70 and P2.50 to P222.50, respectively.

Milkfish prices rose by P15 to P225 in Kidapawan City and by P7.50 to P240 in Iloilo City. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera