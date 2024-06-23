THE Philippine Consulate in Chongqing, China and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) said they have invited Chongqing E-Cars Technology Co., Ltd. to set up an assembly plant and expand its operations in the Philippines.

Citing the market for electric tricycles, Chongqing Consul General Ivan Frank M. Olea and PTIC Commercial Consul Glenn G. Peñaranda met with Chongqing E-Cars Vice-President Alex Wang on June 21 to discuss plans for expanding e-trike deployments in the Philippines.

At the meeting, Mr. Wang said lithium-powered e-trikes can run for 140-170 kilometers on a single charge and are more sustainable than traditional gasoline-fueled tricycles.

In April, the Pakil, Laguna municipal government launched 12 three-wheelers made by Chongqing E-Cars, making Pakil the first local government unit to partner with the Chinese manufacturer in green transportation.

Mr. Peñaranda said the PTIC would be willing to assist the company in setting up a manufacturing or assembly plant in the country.

“Mr. Olea added that the Consulate General and Chongqing E-Cars can strengthen cooperation in terms of promoting people-to-people and business-to-business exchanges between the Philippines and China,” the consulate said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez