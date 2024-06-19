THE Finance department is inviting Japanese companies already operating in the Philippines to expand their operations this year.

“Among the Japanese companies were Sojitz Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Corp.,” the Department of Finance said in a statement.

“The Philippines aims to leverage the technological expertise of these top-notch companies to spur industry development and economic growth,” it said.

In the Philippines, Sojitz Corp. is engaged in commodities trading, agriculture, food, telecommunications, infrastructure, property development, autos, and mining.

Mitsubishi Corp. is involved in the export and import of various products, consumer goods, as well as infrastructure and renewable energy development.

Meanwhile, Murata Manufacturing’s production site in Batangas is its largest in Asia. It primarily produces multilayer ceramic capacitors.

Sumitomo Corp.’s investments include the First Philippine Industrial Park. It also supports a number of commuter rail projects, such as the MRT-3, LRT-1, the Metro Manila Subway, and the North-South Commuter Rail project. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson