THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it may award the master plan contract for developing 10 ports next month.

“Expected award of the contract is before the end of July 2024, after completion of the detailed evaluation of the technical proposal and opening of the financial proposal,” the PPA said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the PPA, only two of the initial five consultancy firms submitted bids for the feasibility study and development of the master plan for the 10 ports.

The PPA said after the screening conducted on June 5, consultants Science and Vision for Technology, Inc. and Syconsult, Inc. submitted a bid as a joint venture, which was declared eligible to bid for the project.

The eligible bidder will have until July 4 to submit a technical proposal for the P32.2-million contract.

The study aims to find ways to improve cargo movement and meet the increasing port services required for agro-industrial development.

The PPA identified the ports as Davila, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Taytay, Palawan; Buenavista, Guimaras; San Carlos, Negros Occidental; Dumaguete, Negros Oriental; Lazi, Siquijor; Catbalogan, Samar; Zamboanga; and Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands.

The study is due one year after the winning bidder receives the notice to proceed. — Ashley Erika O. Jose