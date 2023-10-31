LUFTHANSA TECHNIK Philippines, Inc. (LTP) is looking at expanding its operations to Clark, its president said, as he outlined the company’s plan to build two large hangar bases for P15 billion.

“We are maxed out here in NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) so we cannot build anything anymore. New hangars have to be built somewhere else. We are looking at Clark because its airport is ready, it fits our operations,” LTP President and Chief Executive Officer Elmar Lutter told reporters last week.

He said the company is targeting to build hangars that can accommodate large aircraft like Airbus A380.

“A380s are large aircraft, which is also a problem in NAIA, but in Clark, the space is much better for us and it is much better for the airport,” Mr. Lutter said.

The first phase of the planned expansion would roughly cost about P5 billion, he said, adding that the second phase is estimated to cost as much as P10 billion.

“Probably P10 billion to make it a full complement for the whole wide-body portfolio which we have: 777, A330. That will be built either in Clark or in one of the new airports,” Mr. Lutter added.

Aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider LTP said however that this plan is still pending necessary approvals.

“Yes, subject to the necessary approvals. We are a joint venture, so we have to get approvals from both of our shareholders,” he said.

LTP is a joint venture between MacroAsia Corp. and Germany’s Lufthansa Technik AG. It provides aircraft MRO services at various airports in the country, including NAIA, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, and Puerto Princesa Airport, among others.

“Our logical step to move forward and in the long term, we have to build an alternative to NAIA. As you all know, there are new airports that might also shift our priorities toward NAIA,” Mr. Lutter said.

To recall, LTP earlier said that it was planning to expand outside the National Capital Region amid the new airports to be built in Cavite and Bulacan as potential locations for its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services hubs. — Ashley Erika O. Jose