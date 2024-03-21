AT LEAST 239 end-users are potentially eligible for the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) scheme in Mindanao, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

In a statement on Thursday, the ERC said it has approved the eligibility thresholds for participation in the RCOA on Wednesday, which are consistent with the thresholds in force in Luzon and the Visayas.

RCOA allows participants to choose their electricity suppliers.

Mindanao consumers with an average monthly peak demand of at least 500 kilowatts for the 12 months preceding March 26 will be allowed to contract with any licensed/authorized electricity supplier on a voluntary basis.

The ERC said only 102 end-users in Mindanao would qualify if the threshold were set at one megawatt or higher.

“The Commission views the commencement of RCOA in Mindanao with immense optimism,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

“We will continue to support and ensure that customers in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are able to exercise meaningfully their power to choose suppliers as a way to realize reasonable price of electricity,” she added.

The Department of Energy recently announced the start of RCOA commercial operations, as well as the Green Energy Option Program, on March 26.

Ms. Dimalanta said that the ERC will conduct an “aggressive information campaign” to capacitate contestable customers with the ability to “effectively transact” in the retail market and “properly discern” the best terms of power supply suited to their needs. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera