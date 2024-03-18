LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has entered into a partnership with the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to simplify the bureau’s payments system.

Under the partnership, the BoC will use LANDBANK’s Link.BizPortal to facilitate online payments for both government and private entities, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

“We at LANDBANK hope that our digital solutions and our Link.Biz platform will be able to accelerate collections. So we are doing our part as well for the efficient collection of government dues, and we are very much looking forward to this partnership,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said.

The partnership will allow clients to pay their dues to the BoC online instead of having to visit LANDBANK branches.

The bank added that the partnership will enhance the operational efficiency of the BoC, reduce red tape, and improve overall service delivery.

“Through LANDBANK’s Link.BizPortal, we are not only facilitating smoother transactions, but also fostering greater transparency and accountability. As we embark on this new chapter, let us continue to strive for greater efficiency in our operations,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.

Ms. Ortiz and Mr. Rubio signed the Memorandum of Agreement for the partnership on March 4.

The LANDBANK Link.BizPortal will add to the BoC’s existing payment systems, PAS6 and E2M, promising a more user-friendly online payment experience.

LANDBANK added that the partnership supports the Adoption of Digital Payments for Government Disbursement and Collections, in line with Executive Order No. 170, and Republic Act No. 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services Act. — Aaron Michael C. Sy