CLARK International Airport Corp. (CIAC) said it hoping to enter into tie-ups at the Singapore Airshow.

Arrey A. Perez, president of the CIAC, said the company’s participation at the airshow, which runs until Feb. 25, is an opportunity to showcase Clark International Airport (CRK).

“It is also an opportunity to forge strategic partnerships with Clark and explore investment opportunities with aviation and logistics companies,” Mr. Perez said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’re honored to represent the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, host to the world-renowned Clark airport, and with both the Department of Transportation and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, determined as well to promote our flagship projects in Clark under the Marcos administration,” he added.

The CIAC team is scheduled to meet with the Changi airport operations team, Singapore aviation caterer and logistics company SATS Ltd., urban planning firm Surbana Jurong, and tech solutions company ST Engineering, among others.

Mr. Perez said CIAC has seven flagship projects aimed at attracting more investment to Clark.

These projects include the $152-million National Food Hub, the $376-million Clark Entertainment and Events Center, the $31-million Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program, and the $21-million CRK Direct Access Link.

“These are infrastructure development projects that we hope will attract more aviation- and non-aviation-related investments as we continue to work double-time to transform Clark as the premier global civil aviation and logistics hub of the Philippines,” Mr. Perez said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile