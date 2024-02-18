By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT should seek more private-sector partnerships to offer training in advanced software in order to expand the available jobs in tech, industry representatives said.

“Retaining top tech talent is a challenge, as competition grows not only domestically but also internationally,” Jay Pegarido, country manager at tech firm Sansan Global Development Center, Inc., told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“The government and private sector should collaborate to increase access to quality education and targeted training in key areas of technology and entrepreneurship.”

The partnerships should include investments in upgrading the digital and educational infrastructure, and supporting the development of software and artificial intelligence, he said.

In a study released in May 2023, online job portal JobStreet said technology-based work remains in high demand among jobseekers in the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia, despite layoffs by tech companies.

It said that 81% of tech talent in Asia receive multiple job offers a year, making them a sought-after talent group.

Mr. Pegarido cited the need for the government to map out clear career progression paths and develop mentorship programs to upskill the workforce.

The government should also focus on enhancing science, technology and engineering and mathematics education programs, he added.

The Philippines ranked 84th out of 134 economies in the 2023 Global Talent Competitiveness Index compiled by Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires in collaboration with the Descartes Insitute for the Future and Human Capital Leadership Institute.

This was the country’s lowest ranking since the index started in 2013. It is touted as a measures how well countries can attract and retain talent.

“Investing in STEM education and ensuring that educational curricula are up to date with the latest technological advancements can produce graduates who are ready to meet the demands of the global tech market,” Mr. Pegarido said.

“Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to scout new tech talent, with many firms reporting a lack of software developers and similar roles.”