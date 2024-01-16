CALAMITY FUNDS worth P19.74 billion were released from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund in 2023, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Some 82.6% of the P23.205-billion disaster fund had been released as of Dec. 31.

The fund is tapped to provide relief and rehabilitation assistance to communities or areas affected by human-induced and natural calamities and other capital expenditure for disaster operations.

National Government agencies received P18.05 billion of the fund releases, with the Department of Public Works and Highways getting P11.08 billion.

This was followed by the Departments of Social Welfare and Development (P5.05 billion), the Agriculture (P1 billion), Transportation (P342.47 million), National Defense (P207.64 million), and Science and Technology (P35.18 million).

Some P688.89 million was released to government-owned and -controlled corporations at the end of November.

As of the end of the year, P3.47 billion remained undistributed from the disaster fund.

Under the 2024 National Expenditure Plan, calamity funding has been set at P31 billion for this year. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson